Do you see what I see? Nicholise Garner

LOCAL independent optometrist, Graham Hill Eyecare, in partnership with Macular Disease Foundation Australia and Bayer Australia launched the Do You See What I See eye health initiative late last year encouraging local Shepparton residents over 50 years of age to get their eyes tested.

Graham Hill Eyecare, optometrist Sao Tyler said, “People will often take their sight for granted. Without regular eye tests, eye diseases may go undetected with the possibility of vision loss. As vision is such an important part of our of lives, it is crucial to remain proactive in relation to eye health.”

People over 50 years of age are at increased risk of some of the leading causes of vision loss in Australia including age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma. Regular eye checks are particularly important for people living with diabetes, as many people might not be aware diabetes increases your risk of certain eye disease including diabetic retinopathy.

The new year presents the perfect opportunity for people to get their regular health checks completed, including booking in for their next eye test, because a simple eye test can save your sight.