Don Fairless legacy continues through scholarship David Lee

PROMISING young athletes will stand to benefit from financial support from a new sporting scholarship program to be offered by Shepparton’s Fairless family and the Lift Off Scholarship Fund.

Up to $1,000 will be made available for young people planning to compete in a state, national or international sporting event through the Lift Off Donald Fairless Sporting Scholarships, which aim to help overcome financial and other barriers young people face when fundraising to attend advanced level events.

Donald’s daughter, Mary-ann Linehan said Donnie loved to see local young people succeed in their chosen sport, no matter which discipline, and he would be honoured to know he continues to assist young athletes pursue their dreams and have a chance to reach their full potential.

“Many budding sports people are often hampered in their quest for success by financial barriers, so we thought this would be a fabulous way for Dad to continue to support local athletes, just as he did throughout his life, often out of his own pocket.

“The family is delighted to be able to do this and the partnership with The Community Fund and Lift Off has brought it to reality,” Mary-ann said.

The Community Fund CEO, Cheryl Hammer said the Lift Off Scholarship Program has traditionally offered bursaries for students entering into post-secondary education, but was delighted to include a sporting scholarship for young people in the Goulburn Valley.

The Lift Off Donald Fairless Sporting Scholarship criteria, guidelines and application form will soon be made available on the scholarship page at www.thecommunityfund.com.au

Scholarship applications open from February 1, 2017 and further information can be found by calling 5832 8221 Monday to Thursday or by emailing [email protected]