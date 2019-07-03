Donation to help fund junior creativity

Sunset Country Women’s Association (CWA) have dug deep in their pockets and generously donated funds to the Shepparton Show.

The funds raised will assist with the junior arts/craft section by covering entry fees, affording every child an opportunity to enter their hand-made craft, cookery and art at the Shepparton Show.

The 143rd Annual Shepparton Show will be held on Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12. Planning for the 2019 Shepparton Show is already well on the way, with plenty of great entertainment.