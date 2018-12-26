Don’t become a statistic this holiday season

VICTORIA saw 237 lives lost on its roads last year, with 198 lives lost to date this year, and in Greater Shepparton alone, while there were no fatalities recorded during the December and January holiday periods, there were 41 recorded claims of hospitalisation on our roads.

Victoria Police is boosting its presence on the roads over the New Year period, with motorists urged to slow down and get to their celebrations safely.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services, Lisa Neville recently launched the Victoria Police Operation Roadwise campaign, where the names and ages of those who have died on our roads this year inscribed on baubles and placed on the Victoria Police lives lost Christmas tree.

As part of the operation police will be out in force targeting dangerous driving, drug and drink driving and irresponsible behaviour on our roads.

Police will use their new smaller alcohol and drug test buses to target those travelling to and from celebrations in suburban streets and rat runs.

All road users will be targeted, including heavy vehicles, light trucks, cars, motorcycles, cyclists and pedestrians.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce their own risks on the road by ensuring their vehicle is roadworthy, practising stop-revive-survive strategies, staying off their mobile phones and being alert on unfamiliar roads.