Don’t miss your chance to nominate a deserving business David Lee

THERE are just three weeks left to get your nominations in for the 2017 White King-Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards, and this week, seven more local businesses have received a nomination.

Tis Hair & Beauty owner/hairdresser received a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year – Trade Services category, Rituals of Self Love received a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year – Trade Services category, Stephens Jewellers Shepparton Marketplace received a nomination under the Business Award – Retail Services category, SPC Kids Town – Adventure Playground received a nomination under the Visitor Experience of the Year category, Next Office Tech received a nomination under the Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign category, Charlotte’s Lab owner, Charlotte White received a nomination under the Entrepreneur of the Year category and PJM Landscaping 3rd year apprentice landscaper, Seth Maher received a nomination under the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category.

All businesses within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary are eligible to be nominated for an award with each award category’s individual set of criteria available on the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.

Nominations can be made in-store at participating businesses, online at www.sheppartonchamber.com.au/awards or via post by sending a completed nomination form to Business Awards, PO Box 364, Shepparton 3630.

All nominees will have the opportunity to attend the 22nd annual Gala Dinner and Awards Evening on Friday, October 6 at the Eastbank Centre, where winners of each category will be named. Tickets can be purchased at the Riverlinks Box Office, 90 Welsford Street, Shepparton or by phoning 5832 9511. Ticket sales close at 5pm on Monday, October 2.