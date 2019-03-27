Double donation helping community

1 of 2

GENEROSITY goes a long way and two donations made by the GV Woodworkers last week will be going quite far, with GV Hospice Care Service and Sailability using the donations for the benefit of the local community.

Each organisation received $750 following several fundraising efforts by the members including selling toys, a big raffle, putting on demonstrations where they collect donations from the public and more recently, they renovated a Furphy cart.

GV Woodworkers vice president, Perrie Bullock said, “We selected hospice because it is such an important service. A lot of our members have utilised their service so it is close to our hearts. It’s a wonderful service and vital to the community.”

Goulburn Valley Hospice Care Service president, Jeanette Powell said, “We are so pleased to receive the cheque from the woodworkers. This donation will be put to very good use. They do an amazing job in the community making and selling wooden items and even donating some of those items to people over Christmas so that children, who would otherwise go without, receive a special and quality gift.

“We rely heavily on the generosity of the community. The government funds us for five days a week from 9am to 5pm, but donations like this allow us to provide our services 24 hours a day every day of the week.”

Perrie said, “One of our members is a member of Sailability and they put forward a recommendation and we strongly supported it.”

Sailability president, Roy Hill said, “We are very appreciative of the gesture from the woodworkers. We will put this donation to good use. It will make a difference to our organisation and allow us to offer a better service and improve our safety for the benefit of the community.”