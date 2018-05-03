Draft budget released for community feedback David Lee

GREATER Shepparton councillors have released the 2018/2019 draft budget for community feedback, with residents encouraged to have their say.

As part of the budget, the total projected capital works program will be $49.69M, of which highlights include the new Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) ($10.03M), Cosgrove Landfill infrastructure ($5.51M), Welsford Street Upgrade – stage 4 construction ($3.12M), Maude Street Upgrade – High Street to Ashenden Street ($3.07M) and Road Sealing Program Works ($1.88M).

This year the average rate rise will be 2.25 percent, which is in line with the order by the Minister for Local Government under the Fair Go Rates System.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said, “Council delivers more than 120 services to our community and we need to achieve a balance between those services, the community desires and the funds available, which is an ongoing challenge.

“I encourage you to take a look at the budget and make a submission; everyone’s opinion is important and it is a great way to bring your ideas to Council for consideration.”

Members of the community wanting further information on the draft budget 2018/2019 can attend budget information sessions on Monday, May 7 at 3pm or Wednesday, May 16 at 3pm at council’s Welsford Street offices.

To obtain a copy of the draft budget, visit www.greatershepparton.com.au

Residents are encouraged to have their say on the draft budget and can do so by sending an email to [email protected], using the online feedback form at www.greatershepparton.com.au, writing to council at Locked Bag 1000, Shepparton, 3632 or asking to have your submission heard (in person) at a Special Council Meeting.

Feedback will be received until 5pm, Friday, May 25.