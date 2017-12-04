Dragons roar home with national gold David Lee

IT was all cheers following the National Championship for All Star Cheer in the Special Ability Co-Ed Division, with the Verney Road School team, the Dragons, being awarded national gold.

The eight students performed their routine with only safety spotters and no assistance, also achieving the coveted ‘hit zero’ award meaning they performed without any safety errors.

Students attended the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre on the Friday evening to watch competitors in other divisions and spent the night at DOXA City Camp, before heading back to the convention centre on Saturday where over 18,000 spectators watched throughout the day. Over the competition (Friday to Saturday), 10,600 athletes competed across cheer and dance divisions.

Verney Road School students were supported by coach, Sonia Roarty from Cheer Factor All Stars in Tullamarine as well as teacher and coach, Kelli Dodman and education support staff, Tamika Langman and Marcus Theile.

Verney Road School principal, Jan Gill-Kirkman said, “Cheerleading is a chance to show confidence, physicality, poise and school spirit.

“A huge thank you to the school community for buying the soup, ice creams and biscuits we sold to fundraise as well as DOXA City Camp, Fiore’s Bakery and Café, Finer Fruits and Bakers Delight Vaughan Street for their generous donations.

“You can see the routine in action on Monday, December 4 at the International Day of People with Disability celebrations held at the Queens Gardens in Shepparton. Performances will be at 10:45am and 12pm.”