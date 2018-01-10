Drive to the conditions Editor

THE Transport Accident Commission has released figures outlining a 12.8 percent drop in road related fatalities from 2016 to 2017, however with the number of deaths still equating to 253, this is still too many lives lost on Victorian roads.

Of the total lives lost in 2017, Goulburn and Murray Valley residents attributed to staggering 31 out of the count and Greater Shepparton alone contributed to 8. That’s just too many, too close to home according to Shepparton Police Leading Senior Constable, Glenn Gibson.

“31 lives lost across North-East Victoria, including 8 lives in Greater Shepparton in 2017 is 31 too many. This does not include the road trauma and on-going suffering of those injured in road collisions.

“Police are frustrated by the causes of many of these road collisions, and we’re motivated to do everything we can in 2018 to reduce the damage road trauma inflicts on our community. The fact remains if you make poor choices on our roads YOU could perish and you could impact the life of many others in the process.

“A lot has been said about the condition of rural roads, however we all must adjust our driving to the conditions presented to us; the road conditions and the weather conditions. The sign posted speed is the maximum speed, however conditions may require a reduced speed to ensure you arrive at your destination safely.

“We can all reduce the risks every time we get behind the wheel. Be well rested. Have no alcohol or drugs in our system. Ensure our vehicle is roadworthy. Turn off all our devices. Be relaxed and focused on the roads. Drive to the conditions.

“Accompany the young drivers in your life to the next Cool Heads Young Driver program scheduled for the 28th March, 2018.”

The price we pay for using the road shouldn’t be death or serious injury.