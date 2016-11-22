Driving is a privilege, so keep a cool head David Lee

DRIVING is a privilege that is sometimes thought of as a right, but it’s when that privilege is abused that accidents can happen. The impact of an incident often has long lasting, devastating effects on all involved for the rest of their lives.

The CoolHeads Young Driver Program though, has been changing the attitudes of drivers across the Greater Shepparton region for eight years, and over that time has seen a reduction in the number of young people involved in or killed in collisions in the local area.

The upcoming CoolHeads’ program will see Damian Willoughby share his story on how losing his sister and brother-in-law to a car accident when he was just 15 years old has and continues to affect both he and his family.

Greater Shepparton Local Government Area Commander, Inspector Haydn Downes said, “When the program first started in 2008, the incidences of young people killed in collisions was high in that Shepparton area, but over time, that number has reduced.

“What we’re trying to do with the program is change the attitudes of young drivers.

“Having a licence is not a right, it’s a privilege. Drivers need to remember that there are road rules in place for a reason. They are designed to ensure the safety of everyone on the roads.

“This is the last program for the year and is timely leading up to the school break. It is the perfect reminder for young drivers to drive to conditions and realise how they are feeling; whether they are fatigued…and to not become distracted while driving.”

The CoolHeads’ program will run from 7pm sharp on Wednesday, November 23 at GOTAFE’s Harder Auditorium, Fryers Street, Shepparton.

For further information, phone Leading Senior Constable Glenn Gibson on 5820 5830 or Senior Constable Dean Lloyd on 5820 5870.