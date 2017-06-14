Drugs and guns bust David Lee

A FORTY year old Shepparton man was refused bail last week after being arrested following a raid at his property in Skene Street that turned up a haul of drugs and weapons.

A total of 862 grams of methamphetamines with a street value of $854,000 was uncovered along with a gun, ammunition, samurai swords, ecstasy and speed.

The Shepparton man, Travis Webber, appeared in court on Tuesday last week and was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a firearm and other offences and was remanded in custody to appear in Shepparton Magistrates Court on August 29.

Shepparton Police crime prevention officer, Leading Senior Constable Glenn Gibson said, “The Greater Shepparton community continues to provide police with quality information regarding the supply and distribution of methamphetamines and other illicit drugs in our community. We are committed to actively pursuing those involved in the supply and distribution of illicit drugs in our community. Do not feel helpless. If you see something, say something by contacting Crimestoppers.

“If you or someone in your life is struggling due to drug use, I encourage you to reach out to ACSO. They can help and are located at 95 Welsford Street, Shepparton or can be phoned on 5823 0600.”