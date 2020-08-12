Drum avoids two-week quarantine by staying home

FEDERAL member for Nicholls, Damian Drum, will stay put in Shepparton while parliament sits in Canberra later this month.

Commonwealth politicians from Victoria have faced a dilemma over whether to relocate to the nation’s capital for the scheduled eight sitting days, starting on August 24.

A move to the ACT is only permitted after completing a two-week quarantine period, either in Canberra upon arrival, or at home immediately prior to leaving Victoria. Several other Victorian MPs have decided not to leave the state.

Mr Drum said he believed he’d be of greater use to the electorate by choosing to work locally.

Under parliament rules, voting on legislation must be done in person. However, we’re likely to see a scaled-back parliament, with a ‘pairing’ system used to even out MP numbers.

Mr Drum’s absence will be matched by an absence, likely from an opposition Labor MP from Victoria, to keep numbers in the House of Representatives fair.