Drum pushes for basin authority to be located in Shepparton David Lee

FEDERAL Member for Murray, Damian Drum is calling for the Murray Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) to be moved to Shepparton.

Mr Drum said, “Shepparton and the whole Goulburn Murray region are totally reliant on the successful implementation of the Murray Darling Basin Plan. “Shepparton is the very best location for the relocation of the MDBA.

“Relocating the MDBA to Shepparton will provide the authority with the outstanding opportunity to be totally connected with all stakeholders,” Mr Drum told parliament.

“This could only enhance better outcomes for the environment, economy and in particular agricultural production. Relocating the authority has the full support of the local community.”

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem said, “Decentralisation would not just sustain Greater Shepparton.

“More importantly, it will grow Greater Shepparton,” Mr Adem said.

Committee for Greater Shepparton (C4GS) chief executive, Sam Birrell said, “The board of the C4GS is totally behind the relocation of the MDBA to Shepparton.

“We have the professionals, businesses and expertise that can support the successful implementation of the plan.”

Mr Drum said, “Now is the time to have your say on bringing jobs to our region.

“I encourage local governments, business groups and community associations in the Murray electorate to contact my office if they are interested in making a submission to this inquiry.”

Interested groups can contact Damian Drum’s office at [email protected]