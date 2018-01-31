Dynamic program of events released David Lee

Shepparton festival officially launched

THIS March, the region is set to come alive once again for the 2018 Shepparton Festival, which provides a dynamic program of events that offers something for everyone.

Running under the theme of ‘By Design,’ this year’s festival is being taken to the next level, with an additional 10 events added to the program, bringing the total to 54 over 17 days. Events will kick off from March 2 and run until March 18 and will offer a range of family friendly events including Writing By Design, the return of Gin on the Lawn, and Westside Circus Workshop and the introduction of the By Design Festival Hub, which will see a multi-function pop-up space bring together artists, workshops, exhibitions and creativity of all genres.

Festival chair, Fiona Smolenaars said, “The festival had a big year in 2017, winning bronze at the Victorian Tourism Awards.

“The success of the festival over the last 22 years has been because of the people and businesses who contribute.

“There are a lot of people who play an important role in the festival.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our new festival director, Craig Carrick, who is from Scotland and has a colourful history in the arts. He sees spaces and the community very differently and has quite an extensive amount of experience in the promotion of large scale events.

“I encourage everyone to pick up a copy of the program of events. The front cover has been inspired by Bauhaus, a German art school synonymous with design tat was operational from 1919 to 1933 that combined crafts and the fine arts. The image on the cover is actually a very cleverly designed artistic representation of the theme ‘By Design’…in fact if you look closely you can see the theme spelt out.

“We invite the community to explore Shepparton through March using the festival.”

Ticket sales are now open for events, which tend to fill up quite quickly.

For further details, a full list of events or to book, visit www.sheppartonfestival.org.au