Each of us born into the middle of a storybook Nicholise Garner

THE other day a young man in his late teens asked me what a CD was. “Do you mean one of those old style CDs that people used to play music on?” he asked. Now, I don’t think of myself as particularly old but that conversation was a little confronting!

Then, this morning I heard my eight year old singing “I’ve got the moves like Jagger,” he thought the song was about a jaguar. I showed him some Rolling Stones videos on YouTube and introduced him to Mick Jagger. I told him that each one of us is born into the middle of a book and that to understand the story completely, we all have to learn about the start of the book from older people.

Just like I showed him Mick Jagger on YouTube, this weekend while I visit Emerald Bank for the Farmer’s Market and The Village Market Shepparton, I’m going to be taking my children in to visit Barclay’s Antiques and Collectables. I cannot wait to see the look on these kid’s faces when they realise there was a whole world of things before they arrived on this earth and that even Mickey Mouse existed before them!

I visited Emerald Bank recently and talked to Barclay’s Antiques and Collectables business owners, June and Frank Barclay. They’ve brought up their children and now their grandchildren in the life span of this business and they have successfully passed on an appreciation of the past to their family. The store is like a museum that offers hidden treasures. It’s a pleasure to visit and June said they love being surrounded by the nostalgia.

Personally, I’d strongly encourage families to make a day of it at Emerald Bank this weekend. The markets are fabulous and are open from 9am to 1pm on the first Sunday of every month. Barclay’s Antiques and Collectables is a heart warming place, a must see … and is open seven days a week from 10am to 4:30pm.