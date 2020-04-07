Easier access to life-saving vaccine

With all that is happening in the world today, the need to be up to date with vaccinations is even more important.

The Victorian Government is making it it easier and more convenient for Victorians to get their annual flu shot and other important immunisations through their local pharmacy.

From 1 April, Victorian pharmacists can administer approved vaccinations outside of their normal location – through the mobile and outreach services of a hospital, pharmacy or pharmacy depot, increasing access to immunisations for all Victorians.

It is also easier for younger Victorians to get these lifesaving immunisations from their local pharmacy. Appropriately trained pharmacists can now administer the flu shot to children 10 years of age and older.

Pharmacists will also be able to administer the measles-mumps-rubella, meningococcal ACWY and whooping cough-containing vaccines to people 15 years of age and older – protecting young people from deadly diseases that, combined with the threat of Coronavirus, could overwhelm the state’s hospitals.

Attending a pharmacy or a GP to get a flu shot is a valid reason to leave the house under the Chief Health Officer’s Stage Three directions, providing social distancing is practiced wherever possible.