Education and support for young indigenous people

THE Academy of Sport, Health and Education (ASHE) was formed as a community and educational resource to provide young Indigenous people with an educational setting and support for their transition to employment or further education.

The goal was to develop a culturally integrated program to improve the life expectancy and quality of life of Indigenous young people through education and cultural affirmation.

In the early years the focus was on certificate courses in sport, health and recreation, though the range of these has broadened. In 2012, ASHE further extended the range of educational options by delivering a VCAL program. ASHE also offers pre-employment training and work experience opportunities for students.

Those in the community who are interested in learning more about ASHE will get the opportunity to meet staff and students and check out some of the great courses on offer during a special open day next Wednesday, July 17 from 11am to 6pm.

For more information head to the ASHE website at www.ashe.unimelb.edu.au or call 5823 6600.