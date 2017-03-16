Eight­­y Years of SAM publication launch David Lee

SHEPPARTON Art Museum (SAM) has been collecting art for 80 years, and to help celebrate, SAM has launched a publication that examines 80 pieces in the collection in detail.

SAM has grown a lot since it first opened in 1936. The collection boasts many iconic pieces from Australian and International art history, with a significant collection of ceramics, and many new works of contemporary art.

The items within the book are accompanied by an essay on the history of SAM by former director, Peter Timms and an essay on the current exhibition and context of SAM by director, Dr Rebecca Coates. Eighty Years of SAM – The Collection is the Museum’s biggest Collection publication since 1987.

Dr Coates said, “Collections such as SAM’s are filled with extraordinary works and fascinating stories. This new publication deepens our knowledge of this history, offering new insights and learning around key works.”

The publication is now on sale for $29.95 ($25 for Friends of SAM). SAM will also be selling past catalogues at a severely reduced rate. A great opportunity to stock up on rare copies.