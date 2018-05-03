Emergency services ready for big ball David Lee

IT ISN’T often that emergency service workers get the chance to mingle in a social environment, and being able to do so all for a good cause makes it even more special. Our local emergency service workers and their partners will get the chance to do exactly that at the upcoming 000 Charity Ball.

On July 28 members of Shepparton Search and Rescue, CFA, GV Health’s Emergency Department, Police, Ambulance and SES will come together for the third consecutive year, to raise funds for a chosen charity.

GV Health Emergency Department clinical nurse, Meaghan Thompson said, “Last year we raised over $15,000 for Connect GV and our first year we raised funds for Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation.

“This year we will be donating proceeds to the Greater Shepparton Branch of the Blue Ribbon Foundation, who help to provide support for police officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

“This is all for a good cause, allowing us to give back and support the community.

“We are seeking donations of any kind or support from businesses who wish to donate towards the auction on the night.”

Shepparton CFA Senior Station Officer, Leigh Allan said, “Emergency services work in quite stressful situations and don’t often get the opportunity to interact in a casual environment. The 000 Charity Ball gives us a chance to get to know one another outside of our uniforms, and it’s all for a good cause.”

For further information, or to make a donation, phone Meaghan on 5823 8632 or email [email protected]