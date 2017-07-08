Empowering communities David Lee

THE community is set to come together in a promotion of social and economic prosperity in the Goulburn Murray, for the ninth annual Dungala Kaiela Oration.

The event, which is run in collaboration with The University of Melbourne, will be held on Wednesday, July 5 from 5:30pm at the Rumbalara Football Netball Club, Mercury Drive in Shepparton, also helps to address from the margins to the mainstream: Indigenous recovery in rural Australia which will be the subject of associate provost Redmond Barry distinguished professor and chair of Australian Indigenous studies unit, Professor Marcia Langton’s keynote speech.

Also, featuring at the event will be executive director of Kaiela Institute and president of the Rumbalara Football Netball Club, Paul Briggs OAM and Deborah Cheetham with the Dhungala Children’s Choir

Professor Langton said the Aboriginal leaders who have embarked on the road to recovery have an understanding of the history of the exclusion that led to disempowerment and the need to accelerate policy reform to reach parity in Aboriginal socioeconomic status.

“During that long period when Australian governments were determined to ‘assimilate’ Aboriginal people, and regarded those of us who lived in rural areas as ‘outcasts,’ the damage caused to our societies might have seemed irreversible, a destruction so prolonged that any recovery seemed impossible. Since 1972, with the official end to those genocidal policies, a resurgence of Aboriginal agency has led to the growth of Indigenous organisations and social enterprises, and recently, Aboriginal-owned businesses.

“The next phase of Indigenous empowerment will depend on increasing inputs in education and enterprise development, by professionalising the Indigenous workforces and developing of Indigenous sector as a core component of the economy of rural Australia.”

For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.au/e/dungala-kaiela-oration-2017-tickets-35158766818