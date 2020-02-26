Encouraging women to get active

In Australia, around nine out of ten young people (12-17 years) are not meeting the Australian physical activity guidelines of 60 minutes of physical activity every day. To help get young people and women active, Surfing Victoria have teamed up with VicHealth to help thousands of women from around the state to get active through the Women’s Stand Up Paddleboarding program.

Running in Kialla Lakes on the 10th and 11th of March, the program encourages teens and women to be active in more ways than just traditional sports.

VicHealth CEO, Dr Sandro Demaio said, “This is an exciting program that encourages young women to get more active in the water, learn a fun new skill, and socialise.”

Session will run for an hour and are delivered by fully accredited Women’s Stand Up Paddleboarding coaches. All equipment is provided, with teen sessions being $18 per person and women sessions $35 per person.

To book and for more information, visit www.coastingsup.com.