While students of the Greater Shepparton Secondary College are currently spread out across different campuses around Shepparton and Mooroopna, the construction for the new campus is well underway. Demolition hasn’t stopped at the old Shepparton High School site to make way for the state-of-the-art school. The Greater Shepparton Secondary College is part of the $20.5 million Shepparton Education Plan through the State Government.