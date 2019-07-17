End of an era

Tatura residents have bid farewell to a local icon, with the local Foodworks supermarket announcing that it is now closed permanently.

Last Friday, stunned residents arrived at the Hogan Street supermarket to find a note on the door from the King Family announcing that the beloved store will be closing its doors for good.

In their note, the King Family said, “Unfortunately, we have taken the difficult decision to wind up our company today, July 12.

“It is our hope as a family that we can find a purchaser for the supermarket and Liquorworks who will be privileged to work with the town of Tatura, our team, landlords and customers.

“Thank you all so very much for your support, custom and friendship over the past 36 years.”

The town of Tatura may never be the same, with many throughout the region reminiscing over fond memories in the local supermarket. To the King family, we wish you all the best.