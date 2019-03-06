Enjoy ‘A Good Yarn’

I FIND it fascinating the different techniques and materials you can use to make something in a textile format, and you have the chance to not only check out some of the amazing works created by talented individuals but you can get involved in a range of workshops in the upcoming A Good Yarn exhibit and workshops.

Run by the Shepparton Textile Artists Inc (STA), pieces are made using a range of materials including chord, scraps of fabric, leaves, bark, twigs, silk paper and a variety of other materials.

But what is more captivating than the materials is the wide range of techniques used that create stunning masterpieces…some that you just wouldn’t believe. Artists make a range of items using indigo dyeing, hand stitching, machine stitching, rope making, bookmaking, linocut printing on fabric, eco printing, basket making and beading techniques to name a few.

STA president, Judith Roberts said, “The title gives a lot of scope for interpretation.

“Some artists will focus on yarn as something with which to stitch, weave, knit, or dye. Others will concentrate on the idea of a yarn as storytelling.

“People who attended previous exhibitions and workshops have always been highly enthusiastic.

“Their works are so different and are all quite amazing. There will be 2D and 3D pieces, so will not disappoint.

“The workshops and exhibition are a part of the Shepparton Festival so we encourage people to get involved.”

If you want to check out some of the previous works or what pieces that show techniques you will be taught during the upcoming workshops, you can find pieces on display at libraries in Shepparton, Mooroopna and Nathalia and in David Stradling Framers in Fryers Street.

A Good Yarn exhibition runs from March 16 to 24 upstairs at Eastbank and is open from 10am to 4pm daily with a $3 entry.

A Good Yarn workshops run from March 17 to 24 and run from between two or four hours. For bookings, contact Jan on 0488 378 839 or email [email protected]