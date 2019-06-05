Enjoy a short break in Melbourne this winter

Winter is the perfect time to book a short break in Melbourne, with the city coming alive in the colder weather with football, food festivals, art shows, theatre markets and more.

When looking for a place to stay, Metro Apartments on Bank Place, in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD, is the ideal accommodation choice for those attending Melbourne’s myriad of sporting events, cultural festivals and concerts. It is offering a great value Game Day Hot Deal from $140 per night (one bedroom apartment). You will receive a bottle of sparkling wine on arrival, late check out (noon) and a 25 percent discount voucher for meals at the Mitre Tavern (situated just 50m away). If you book online at www.metrohotels.com.au, you will also receive guaranteed early check in at 1pm.

Metro Apartments on Bank Place offers inner city apartment-style accommodation that lives up to the city’s European charm. Tucked away down a cobbled laneway, the surrounding heritage-listed piazza introduces you to Melbourne’s charming lanes and city precinct with its range of cafes, restaurants and shopping.

The property offers 45 apartments, a choice of either studio or one-bedroom suites. All suites include a kitchenette and laundry facilities.

Guests can book at Metro Apartments on Bank Place and other Metro Hotel properties by calling the toll-free number on 1800 004 321. Alternatively, bookings can be made online at www.metrohotels.com.au