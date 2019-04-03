Enjoy entertainment for a cause

GET yourself ready to enjoy the entertaining Silvie Paladino in concert with The Salvation Army Melbourne Staff Band in Mooroopna, all to help support the Baucau people of East Timor.

Running on Saturday, April 13 at the Riverlinks WestSide Performing Arts Centre, the tickets are just $30 and money raised will go towards the children’s hostel project, buildings and church maintenance and the purchase of musical instruments.

Life Church Mooroopna has worked to help bring the concert to the Goulburn Valley.

East Timor fundraising chairman, Lindsay Black said, “Silvie is one of Australia’s most versatile entertainers. She has many theatre credits to her name both here in Australia and overseas.

“Apart from her many theatrical credits, Silvie would be well known to many for her regular appearances at Carols by Candlelight in the Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne for her beautiful singing.

“Since its formation in 1890, the Melbourne Staff Band has been at the forefront of Salvation Army music making in Australia and beyond. It has distinguished itself with performances in every state of Australia and at many overseas venues, including London’s Royal Albert Hall. As a band of Christian musicians, they are equally comfortable in a wide range of musical styles.”

For further information or to purchase a ticket, phone the Riverlinks Box Office on 5832 9511, visit www.riverlinksvenues.com.au or buy your ticket at the door.