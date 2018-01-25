Enjoy the delicious fruits from Australia David Lee

PEACHES, apricots and tomatoes from the Goulburn Valley are the freshest you will find worldwide and this Australia Day, SPC is encouraging Australians to enjoy a slice of Australia with products from their backyard.

SPC general manager marketing and innovation, Simone Coté said, “Australia Day is a day that Australians embrace all that it means to be truly Aussie, our past, present and future – so what better way to do this than by reaching for some home grown and made products from SPC.

“We’re lucky to live in a country that grows fruit in our own backyard – a rare privilege. So, whilst gathering with your mates in the backyard this Australia Day, reach for Aussie made products,” Coté said.

On a day when lamb has dominated the headlines due to clever marketing and touching on some quirky Australian truths, it’s also a day that pays homage to the humble Pavlova with peaches and cream (just don’t ask a Kiwi!), and other Aussie favourites.

Coté said, “Meat & Livestock Australia has done a great job of highlighting aspects of Australian greatness through their lamb ads, so it’s time add Aussie peaches to the mix.

“Whether it’s serving peaches with ice cream or on a Pavlova, or something easy to throw together like a simple pasta with Ardmona Tomatoes, Aussies are great at showcasing our ability to create easy and delicious dishes inspired by our diverse Australian heritage.

“Australia Day is the day to enjoy a slice of SPC!”