Enjoy the spring weather at the orchid spectacular David Lee

SPRING has officially sprung, and what better way to enjoy the fantastic spring weather than to spend some time meandering around the Goulburn Valley Orchid Club’s Spring Orchid Spectacular.

Goulburn Valley Orchid Club president, Chris Ibbotson said, “We had such a brilliant weekend last year, with around 500 visitors coming to the show. This time of the year is the perfect time to get out and about as the cymbidiums are out and there are so many genres of orchids to see. We will have on display many floral arrangements, photography displays, potting demonstrations by expert growers and there will be plenty of growers on-hand with expert advice.

“We will also have an extensive range of orchids for sale from local and interstate commercial sellers, Sims Orchids from Adelaide, Castle Creek from Merrigum and New Bold Orchids from Stanhope. There will be a raffle, morning tea and late lunches available and while we have a wide and varied membership group, we’re always looking for new members to join us.”

The annual Spring Orchid Spectacular has a $5 entry and will be held at Kialla Raceway on the Goulburn Valley Highway, Kialla on Saturday, September 16 from 9am to 4pm and Sunday, September 17 from 10am to 4pm.