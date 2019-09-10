Enormous celebration of sport

ATHLETES from across Victoria arrived in Mooroopna on Friday last week to take part in the All Abilities Football and Netball Carnival, the largest football and netball event in Victoria for persons with a disability.

Now in its sixth year, more than 200 participants contested in the carnival, with some travelling from as far as Horsham to take part in all of the fun and social opportunities afforded by a couple of friendly games of football and netball.

Players of all ages participated in the action-packed day, which celebrated inclusion and diversity in sport.

The local team, Goulburn Valley Stars showed off their talents during the carnival day, with players participating in both sports, having loads of fun, and performing well on the field.

The All Abilities Football and Netball Carnival was organised by Valley Sport, in association with AFL Goulburn Murray and Netball Victoria.