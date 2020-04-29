Enrolments for 2021 now open

Notre Dame College is a Catholic co-educational secondary college servicing Greater Shepparton and surrounding districts. As a community, Notre Dame College provides each student with a comprehensive and challenging educational experience in a faith-filled pastoral setting.

The college lives out its catholic mission in many ways, including the celebration of masses, religious education classes, fundraising initiatives, social justice programmes and maintaining strong connections with local parishes. The college provides a dynamic learning environment with modern and extensive facilities, accommodating many subject areas. In the past two years a new science building and art building have been completed with contemporary learning spaces and industry standard laboratory and studios.

Students can also gain rich practical experience working with wood, metal and plastics in the Marist Trade Skills and Technology Centre. The college also delivers three nationally recognised trade qualifications in Building and Construction, Automotive and Systems Engineering.

The Emmaus Campus is home to the Year 9 students. Students gain a unique learning opportunity in a purpose-built environment. The curriculum at the Year 9 campus facilitates deep engagement with learning and provides students with practical involvement in applied learning and the opportunity to select from elective subjects over a variety of areas.

The college also offers a range of support services and assistance to its students, including Counselling, Psychological Services, Educational Assessments, Homework Club, English as an Additional Language (EAL) Programme, Work Experience, Vocational Education Programmes and a Learning Enrichment Centre for students with learning difficulties.

Enrolment packages can be downloaded from the college website or collected from the Knight Street office. Enrolments close 1 June 2020

Phone 5822 8400 or visit www.notredame.vic.edu.au for further information.