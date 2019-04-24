Entertaining and fun exhibit

THE latest SAM exhibition, Deep Revolt, by artist, Arlo Mountford is now officially open to the public.

The exhibition’s only Victorian stop is at SAM and features two unique works only shown in Shepparton, ‘The Folly’ and ‘Clock.’

The Folly is a three-screen digital work in which Arlo has animated three paintings by the sixteenth century Flemish artist, Pieter Bruegel.

Clock continues Arlo’s ongoing interest in time and the DIY. Although Clock looks very handmade and comical to an extent with its painted blue dried gourd, the piece has a functional purpose in marking time.

SAM curator, Lara Merrington said, “Arlo’s work is multilayered and that draws you in. It is quite special to have The Folly and Clock on display.

“His pieces areN’T just entertaining, They ARE fun as well.”

When talking about his piece, The Folly, Arlo said, “It took a few years to complete. I found while working on it I kept noticing more and more detail within Bruegel’s paintings. It was quite interesting.”