Entertainment from the comfort of the home

After two successful nights, the third instalment of Riverlinks’ brand-new online series, RiverLinked Live is taking place tonight at 7:30pm. RiverLinked Live is taking place over the next six weeks, featuring local artists performing to an online audience.

Tonight, Melbourne singer-songwriter, Parmy Dhillion is set to take the virtual stage with upcoming singer-songwriter, Kamali joining him to entertain anyone and everyone from the comfort of their own home.

Parmy Dhillon delivers powerful music that is full of raw, honest emotion. Parmy is an expressive, often biographical songwriter, with his lyrics reflecting his life struggles.

At 16 years old, with four years’ experience behind her, support act, Kamali has performed at many local events in the Greater Shepparton region. Kamali will accompany herself on guitar.

RiverLinked Live takes place every Wednesday at 7.30pm, for the next six weeks. The live stream can be accessed from the Riverlinks Facebook page or the Riverlinks website, www.riverlinksvenues.com.au.