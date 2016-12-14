Enticing new home buyers Nicholise Garner

STEPPING into the property market can be a challenge for new home buyers, especially those doing it for the first time. From loan approval to ensuring your land valuation is on par with what you are paying, the challenges can stack up for those who have a deposit ready, however it’s not all bad news. With Hotondo Homes’ new Forever Retreat Range and a Shepparton display home around the corner, home buyers can build a stylish, quality home.

Local Hotondo Homes builder, Colin Mintern said, “The Forever Retreat Range designs are affordable, flexible designs. The Forever Retreat Range has some great homes suitable for singles, couples and families, and are packed with features like ensuites, alfresco areas, lock up garages and a range of alternate façades all at an affordable price.”

In addition to the new range of homes, Hotondo Homes are currently running the ‘It’s my Hotondo Bonus’ promotion, aimed to further entice new home buyers.

Colin said, “For no additional cost home buyers can choose between upgrading their kitchen appliances to 900mm, a BBQ and Bluetooth speaker package or a ‘smart’ lighting package that allows you to control your lighting via a smartphone or tablet and monitors your energy consumption. This, combined with the First Home Owners Grant of up to $10,000, can help new home buyers enter the property market, and enter it in style.”

To see the new Forever Retreat Range and find out more about the latest promotion, visit Hotondo Homes stunning Eureka 307 display home at 82 Canterbury Avenue, Shepparton. Terms and conditions apply.