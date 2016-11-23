Environmental loans enable business savings David Lee

THE first of the new Environmental Upgrade Agreements (EUAs) has been signed with Greater Shepparton City Council, enabling two local businesses to save money on their power bills.

SCS Plastics and Rokez Constructions, both based in Shepparton, have just signed the first two agreements that enable them to operate environmentally sustainable properties.

Both businesses are installing solar systems with the aim of reducing energy consumption at their premises. SCS Plastics is installing a 300kw solar PV system on its building and Rokez,’ a 60kw system. The environmental benefits alone will be a saving of 416.1 tonnes of CO2 annually and 106.4 tonnes respectively.

The competitive loans are issued to property owners for building upgrades to improve energy, water or waste efficiency, or increase renewable energy and may include solar panels, LED lighting, chiller upgrade, motion sensors, double glazing and weather proofing.

The Environmental Upgrade Agreements are supported by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency through $425,000 in funding.

Sustainable Melbourne Fund CEO, Scott Bocskay said, “These two projects, financed in this manner, demonstrate the opportunity for business to unlock the commercial opportunities of renewable energy for businesses like this across Victoria.”

Greater Shepparton City Council, Director Sustainable Development, Johann Rajaratnam said, “A major barrier for landlords to pursue energy efficiency upgrades for their property is the cost of the building upgrades.

“Business ratepayers will be able to access capital to improve their buildings which create jobs and increases environmental performance and property value.

“Upgrades save on utility bills reducing the energy cost and reducing the impact of climate change.”