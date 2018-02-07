Euroa Cricket Club to host cricket legends David Lee

THE community is being invited to enjoy a ‘Knight to Remember’ to celebrate the history and future of the Euroa Cricket Club in one extraordinary event.

Running on Tuesday, February 13 from 7pm to 10pm at the Euroa Memorial Oval Function Centre, Slee Street, Euroa, the event, attendees will have the chance to hear from Sir Ian Botham and former Australian champion batsman, Dean Jones, who will discuss their own unique journeys from local cricket clubs on the opposite sides of the world, to the biggest cricketing stage…The Ashes.

Euroa Cricket Club’s Sooz Gall said, “This unique cocktail party event is an extremely rare opportunity to see two legends of the sport discuss candidly their successes, mistakes and in their eyes, where the game of cricket is going globally.

“Money raised from this event will go towards the redevelopment of the Friendlies Oval and much needed upgrade to the cricket training facilities.”

For further information, find ‘Euroa Cricket Club’ on Facebook.

To purchase a ticket to the event, find ‘Euroa cricket club a knight to remember’ at https://www.eventbrite.com.au