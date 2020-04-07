Evictions put on hold

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments across Australia have placed a hold on evictions that might occur due to financial stress.

The National Cabinet of Premiers from across Australia along with the Prime Minister have agreed to a moratorium on evictions for the next six months for residential and commercial tenants who are experiencing financial distress due to the impact of Coronavirus. This will apply across all states and territories.

According to Victorian Premier, Dan Andrews, “As we deal with this health crisis, we know that for many Victorians it’s an economic crisis as well. With many businesses losing their customers, and Victorians losing their jobs, paying rent is becoming impossible for some people.”

People, both tenants and landlords should, where rent difficulties are likely to occur due to a loss of job or downturn in business, get together and discuss the situation before taking any sort of action.