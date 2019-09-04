Excellent opportunity to enhance online skills

IN THE digital age, knowledge of online platforms, social media and ways to generate interest on the Internet are becoming increasingly crucial to establishing your business.

The two-week Digital Innovation Festival is currently underway across regional Victoria and is a great way to help understand how digital technology has drastically changed over the years and to curb Australia’s digital skills shortage.

Two events from the festival rolled through Shepparton last week, providing valuable knowledge to community members and small businesses. The events, titled ‘Writing for Social Media’ and ‘Social Media Strategy’, were hosted by Liz Connick from Your Project Partner and held in collaboration between Google, Infoxhange and NBN.

The two events focussed on digital skills development and writing for social media, particularly for small businesses in the tourism field.

Infoxchange digital inclusion training coordinator, Stephanie Livingstone said the Shepparton leg of the festival was well attended by a diverse mixture of people from small business and the not-for-profit sector.

“The room was lively and chatty and everyone was in excellent spirits,” Stephanie said.

“Our event aims to bring the community of Shepparton together to demystify big concepts around social media and workshop how it can promote your professional brand and strengthen marketing skills.”

It is estimated that around 15,000 people attended the more than 400 events across metro and regional Victoria in 2018, with attendance poised to peak even further this year. For more information about the Digital Innovation Festival Victoria, visit www.dif.vic.gov.au