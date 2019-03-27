Excited winners each score $1,000

1 of 3

THERE were some very excited reactions from the 2019 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway week two winners, each of whom are walking away with a $1,000 GMCU debit card and automatic entry into the grand prize draw of a $5,000 holiday voucher and $5,000 local shopping spree.

Francesca Richards from Mooroopna spent over $10 at the Aussie Hotel and was the first week two winner drawn in the 2019 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway. Francesca said, “No way…that is amazing. Thank you so much.”

Michelle Pearson from Numurkah, who spent over $10 at Anaconda Shepparton, was the second week two winner drawn.

Michelle said, “You’re kidding! This is wonderful. You have made my day.”

Ray Jones from Shepparton spent over $10 at Family Care Pharmacy and was drawn as the third winner for the second week of the 2019 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway. Ray said, “I’m surprised but it’s nice.”

Congratulations to all of this week’s lucky winners and remember, all you have to do to be among next week’s winners is spend a minimum of $10 at any of the participating businesses, fill in your form and drop it in the box provided.

You can enter as many times as you like and good luck. This shopping promotion is proudly brought to you by the GMCU and The Adviser. *For a full list of participating businesses, see page 28 of this edition.