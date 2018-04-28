Excitement as 64 students don graduation gowns David Lee

DURING a special event held last week, 64 La Trobe University graduates donned their gowns to celebrate the end of their courses at the 2018 La Trobe University Graduation Ceremony.

Academics and senior leaders within the university began the ceremony with a public procession around council offices, accompanied by drummers from the Shepparton Brass Band.

Undergraduate valedictorian, Jane Raleigh graduated with a Bachelor of Nursing. Currently completing her graduate year at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital in Melbourne, Jane said, “It’s a great sense of accomplishment to complete the course. It has been three years of hard work.

“I am now going to work on finishing my graduate year and continue next year with some post graduate studies.”

Master of Business Administration (MBA) graduate and postgraduate valedictorian, Sam Birrell is the CEO of Committee for Greater Shepparton and chair of La Trobe University’s Regional Advisory Board.

Sam said, “It was the culmination of a great experience. I feel good about the achievement, but it was the experience and learning that was the best bit about it.

“I really appreciate that La Trobe is so committed to regional education and offer this course in regional areas. So many inspiring people I met throughout the course was fantastic.

“I will be working on trying to apply my learning and the networks to my role in the Committee for Greater Shepparton and the region.

“I would encourage others in Shepparton in management positions to consider doing the MBA.”

Having been studying for the past three years to complete her Bachelor of Arts, Sire Camara is now studying further to gain her honours research in sociology, with plans to continue on to gain a PhD.

Sire said, “It’s a privilege to have graduated from such a top university. I thank god so much for taking me this far with my education. It’s so exciting.

“I feel proud that after all the hard work I put in I did it and achieved something.

“It hasn’t been an easy journey, which I appreciate, because if it were it wouldn’t be worthwhile and enjoyable.

“This achievement has come about thanks to the support I was provided by La Trobe University Shepparton Campus, who provided me with an opportunity to expand my academic knowledge and helped give me a sense of belonging in the community as well as gain work opportunities.

“I cannot thank La Trobe enough.”