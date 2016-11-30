Exciting 2017 Riverlinks season launched David Lee

RESIDENTS in the Greater Shepparton region, or for that matter northern Victoria, are in for a treat with an event packed 2017 programme.

Kicking off the new season is The songs of Carole King titled Tapestry on Saturday, February 4, featuring two of Australia’s most loved vocalists, Vika Bull and Debra Byrne, along with The Brill Band.

At a fun filled official launch on Monday evening at Eastbank, Greater Shepparton City Council Performing Arts and Conventions manager, Ken Cameron welcomed past patrons and those interested in theatre, live shows and performances.

Special master of ceremonies was Lana Schwarcz who entertained the crowd and will be a performer later in 2017.

The cast from the highly successful Mary Poppins performed and also gave the audience a brief insight to their 2017 Les Miserables show.

Riverlinks’ Jess Watts also launched the exciting Riverlinks’ Afternoon Delights season for 2017.

For the full 2017 season programme call at Riverlinks, Eastbank Centre, 70 Welsford Street, Shepparton or phone 5832 9511.