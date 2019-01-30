Exciting new stallholders at the Shepparton Farmers Market

WITH the New Year already in full swing, things are gearing up at Emerald Bank with the return of their popular Farmers Market.

The monthly Sunday market will re-commence in 2019 on Sunday, February 3, from 9am to 1pm.

Returning after a month off for Christmas, the Farmers Market promises to be bigger and better than ever before and is dedicated to connecting local producers and consumers with a great range of fresh produce at farm-gate prices.

Just like last year, the market will have food trucks with umbrella seating, as well as live music and a massive range of produce and stalls.

New to the Farmer’s Market in 2019 are two exciting new stallholders, with Shepparton’s The Doughnut Stop and The Malt Shed Brewery from Wangaratta joining a bursting crew of vendors at the Sunday event.

For those unfamiliar, The Doughnut Shop doughnuts are becoming iconic and have received significant buzz around the region.

The Doughnut Stop co-owner, Nathan Radevski said, “We are excited to be bringing our delicious treats to the Farmers Market.

“We’ve been hitting up markets across the region for almost a year and can’t wait to share with you these great doughnuts.”