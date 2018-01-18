Exciting times for new preppies Editor

WITH the new school year only weeks away, preppies across the region are starting to gear up for their big entry into school life.

It’s a nervous but exciting time for parents and children alike as they prepare for the change and celebrate the milestone together.

During the week, The Adviser caught up with several families eagerly awaiting the term one start.

Rachel Dempster’s twin girls, Makayla and Demi McMahon will be attending Orrvale Primary School. Rachel said, “They’ve been really excited. I think they’re looking forward to making new friends. I’m going to miss them, I don’t want them to go, but I’m really excited for them.”

Mandi Fuller’s daughter, Ebony Fuller will be attending Kialla West Primary School. Mandi said, “She’s getting excited about meeting new friends and joining her friends from kinder. I’m a little bit nervous, she’s my baby and my first to go off to school, so it’s a nervous time. But she’s very ready for it.”

Kristie Welch’s daughter, Marni Welch will attend Grahamvale Primary School and Kristie said, “She’s very excited, very ready to go to school. I think she’s a little bit nervous, but she’s just really ready. We’ve got everything organised, we’re just ready for the first of February.”

Kylie Pritchard’s daughter, Sophie Pritchard will also attend Grahamvale Primary School. Kylie said, “She is super excited. Her big brother goes to the same school so she can’t wait to get there. He’s going into grade three. I’m not nervous, she spends a lot of time at school already so she’s just excited to get there.”

Last but not least, Nicholise Garner’s son and her step-daughter, Jamison Garner-Griffiths and Beatrix Young will join their four older siblings at St Mel’s Primary School. Nicholise said, “They’re thrilled to get to school. We’re a blended family so to have all six children at the same school together is going to be just fantastic. It’s a really lovely way of consolidating our family. They’re really looking forward to being together with their siblings, it’s also lovely for Beatrix and Jamieson to have each other in prep.”