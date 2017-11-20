Experience a taste of Sri Lankan culture David Lee

THE local community will have the chance to get a taste of the excitingly exotic Sri Lankan culture, traditions, dance, music and food at the upcoming Sri Lankan Night.

Organised by the Sri Lankan Association of Goulburn Valley Inc. and running on Saturday, November 18, the evening will showcase a family friendly environment and display the best of Sri Lankan culture, followed by a traditional Sri Lankan dinner.

Sri Lankan Association of Goulburn Valley Inc. assistant secretary, Mewan Dissanayake said, “This event is all about promoting Sri Lankan culture to the Goulburn Valley community.

“There will be many family friendly activities running throughout the evening and we encourage everybody to come and enjoy themselves.”

Sri Lankan Association of Goulburn Valley Inc. president, Dr Suresh Jayasundera said, “We are inviting the whole community to come along. This is all about promoting harmony in the community.”

The event will run from 3:30pm onwards at the Sir Ian McLennan Sports Centre in Mooroopna with the all inclusive tickets coming to a cost of $20 for adults with children under 15 free. Reservations for the event can be made through slnight.eventbrite.com.au

For further information, phone 0423 257 736 or 0470 506 356.