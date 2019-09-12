Explore the future of agriculture

INTERESTED in learning about agriculture, dairy and sheep production or sustainable farming? Dookie Day, the University of Melbourne’s annual open day at its Dookie agricultural campus near Shepparton, will explore the Goulburn Valley’s past, present and future through the theme, ‘Planting seeds today for tomorrow’.

You will be able to find out about the latest research and technology for sheep and dairy production, weed management, virtual reality teaching, soil health, sustainable farming and precision agriculture.

A panel will explore the potential of Agriculture Victoria’s “Internet of Things” trial of on-farm technology to transform agriculture.

Over 100 students are based at Dookie campus and will share their experiences from learning at a working farm and research hub.

You will also be able to discover the Goulburn Valley’s Indigenous art, culture and knowledge through workshops, displays and opportunities to learn how to make clay turtles, jewellery and tools.

Dookie Day will run from 11am to 3:30pm on Sunday, September 22 at 940 Dookie-Nalinga Rd, Dookie College. To register or for more information, visit www.fvas.unimelb.edu.au/dookie-day