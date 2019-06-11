Expressions of interest for activities facilitators

Are you interested in promoting the health and social wellbeing of the community? Do you love being outdoors and taking part in fun activities? Council wants to hear from you!

Greater Shepparton City Council is seeking expressions of interest from local business, sporting clubs, community groups and health services to become facilitators in the Activities in the park program.

The Activities in the Park program was developed by the Active Living Department of Greater Shepparton City Council, as part of the ‘Get Moooving Greater Shepparton’ initiative.

The program provides a range of free and low cost activities for Greater Shepparton residents and visitors, encouraging people to get outdoors, be physically active and engage with their community.

The program runs throughout the Greater Shepparton region from September to April every year.

If you are interested in facilitating an activity, please complete and return the expression of interest form by Friday, June 21.

Copies of the form can be found at www.getmoovingshepparton.com.au/activities-in-the-par.html and for more information, contact the Healthy Communities Team Leader on 5832 9432.