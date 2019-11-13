Extend your summer living

With summer almost upon us and it’s forecast to be another hot one, outdoor alfresco living becomes a way of life for most of us. Conditions are not always perfect and can be a distraction from enjoying the weather and outdoor living and entertainment.

Dollar Curtains and Blinds introduce the Zipscreen. The Zipscreen is the ultimate external screening solution for any outdoor area or window. Privacy and protection all year round, the Zipscreen keeps you shielded from the elements and insects, regardless of the season, being a perfect addition for any outdoor entertaining area.

The custom designed system can be made in widths up to 5.5 metres, offering you an external solution to fit almost any area. Operation can be hand operated, spring loaded or motorised.

So, if you are looking to extend your outdoor living options, call into Dollar Curtains and Blinds at 638 Wyndham Street, Shepparton to discuss how they can help you.