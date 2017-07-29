Extra $17.5M for GV Health David Lee

Additional funding to go toward making improvements

GV HEALTH will receive $185.543M as its financial year funding from the Andrews Labor Government, which is a $17.575M, or 10.5 percent, increase on last year’s funding.

The additional $17.575M in funding is set to be used to meet the increasing demand for mental health services in a timely manner. Surgical partnerships will be continued with other local health services to conduct elective surgery at their sites, helping to reduce the elective surgery waiting list, and further ways to improve the flow through the emergency department will also be explored and implemented to ensure patients get the right care at the right time.

GV Health CEO, Trevor Saunders welcomes the Minister’s announcement that GV Health will receive a budget increase from the Department of Health and Human Services, compared to the 2016/17 budget.

“Demand for health services in the Goulburn Valley continues to increase; this additional funding will enable us to expand the high quality services we offer and treat more people locally,” Mr Saunders said.

Member for Northern Victoria, Jaclyn Symes said, “We know our dedicated doctors, nurses and staff do a remarkable job at GV Health. This record boost gives them the support they need to keep saving lives and keep people in northern Victoria healthy.”