Extra funding will assist redevelopment works

With the redevelopment of GV Health still going on, the Victorian government have announced an additional boost of $58 million that will be used to expand medical imaging services within the emergency department.

GV Health Board Chair, Rebecca Woolstencroft said, “The injection of these funds helps us progress with our capital development program to ensure we are able to provide facilities that are modern and of a great standard for people we provide care for across the Goulburn Valley.”

There are currently three sites under construction with the dialysis unit due to be completed by the end of October this year. The new dialysis building will be available from early November increasing the number of chairs to 15.

“This announcement fits nicely with the current planning work being undertaken following the State Government commitment earlier in the year,” said Matt Sharpe, Chief Executive Officer at GV Health.

Stage 1 of the redevelopment is due for completion in late 2021.