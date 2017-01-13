Facelift imminent for St Georges Road David Lee

ST GEORGES Road is set to get a facelift, after Greater Shepparton City Council received $210,000 from the Victorian Government’s Public Safety Infrastructure Fund to improve the road’s streetscape.

Planned for completion in 2018, the total cost of the project comes to $358,000, with council contributing $149,000.

The project involves the redesign of the streetscape to increase lighting to encourage safe use of the precinct after dark, the addition of more on-street parking designed to slow traffic and encourage safe pedestrian movement and increase mixed use as a response to recent crime statistics and feedback from residents concerned about their safety.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Community, Kaye Thomson said,

“Improving the streetscape was one of the action points in the St Georges Road community plan, which was developed throughout 2015,” Ms Thomson said.

St Georges Road Community Plan Group member, Kamal Singh said the group has been pursuing this project for a long time and the news comes as a great Christmas gift for the local community.

“The works and overall improved amenity will be fantastic for St Georges Road businesses and residents as it will attract more people to the area to shop and for different events,” Mr Singh said.