Fairleys bakes up multiple award wins David Lee

THERE’S something satisfying about the smell and taste of bakery goods fresh from the oven, and that’s certainly what judges of the Bakery Association of Australia thought about Shepparton’s Fairleys SUPA IGA bakery.

The bakery team produced award winning goods that they entered in the Bakery Association of Australia baking competition including a first place for their cob loaf grain and wholemeal high tin, second place for their chicken pie, wholemeal pipe and plait loaf (apprentice category) and third place for their cob loaf grain, sausage roll, wholemeal high tin and white loaf (apprentice category).

Fairleys SUPA IGA bakery manager, Jarrod Taylor said, “Being just a supermarket bakery and going up against other local bakeries that are more specialised, it’s good to be able to compete with them.”