Saturday, March 25, 2017
ED---Fairleys-Bakery-Award-Win

Fairleys bakes up multiple award wins

David Lee March 24, 2017
TASTY AWARDS… Fairleys SUPA IGA assistant store manager, Luke Daniel, apprentice baker, Ash McKenzie, bakery manager, Jarrod Taylor, apprentice baker, Graham Steen and baker, Tim Stephens. Photo: Alicia Niglia.

TASTY AWARDS… Fairleys SUPA IGA assistant store manager, Luke Daniel, apprentice baker, Ash McKenzie, bakery manager, Jarrod Taylor, apprentice baker, Graham Steen and baker, Tim Stephens. Photo: Alicia Niglia.

THERE’S something satisfying about the smell and taste of bakery goods fresh from the oven, and that’s certainly what judges of the Bakery Association of Australia thought about Shepparton’s Fairleys SUPA IGA bakery.

The bakery team produced award winning goods that they entered in the Bakery Association of Australia baking competition including a first place for their cob loaf grain and wholemeal high tin, second place for their chicken pie, wholemeal pipe and plait loaf (apprentice category) and third place for their cob loaf grain, sausage roll, wholemeal high tin and white loaf (apprentice category).

Fairleys SUPA IGA bakery manager, Jarrod Taylor said, “Being just a supermarket bakery and going up against other local bakeries that are more specialised, it’s good to be able to compete with them.”